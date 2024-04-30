Juvenile arrested in chase, crash; North Richland Hills police search for 2 more suspects

North Richland Hills police are looking for two more suspects after arresting a juvenile Tuesday who they say was involved in a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

One civilian not involved in the chase was injured when an officer’s patrol car hit their vehicle, police said.

At around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, the pursuit began when officers tried to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen in the 7900 block of Boulevard 26, but the driver did not yield, police said.

The vehicle fled, merged onto Loop 820 westbound and exited on U.S. 377, according to police.

Haltom City police officers deployed stop sticks and disabled the vehicle’s tires.

The reportedly stolen car continued driving into Fort Worth, where it crashed into an unoccupied parked car near Western Center Boulevard and Dandelion Drive, according to the release. Three male suspects were then seen running into the neighborhood, police said in the release.

Officers began searching the area and found a juvenile, who was detained, according to police. The two other suspects have not been located, the release states.

An uninvolved driver received minor injuries after their vehicle was hit by a North Richland Hills police car during the pursuit at the intersection of Northeast Loop 820 and U.S. 377, according to police. Neither the other occupants of the vehicle nor the officers were injured.

During the search for the suspects, a backpack with a stolen handgun inside was recovered, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.