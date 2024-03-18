Juvenile arrested for assaulting woman on Raleigh greenway

TechCrunch

EV startup Fisker is pausing production of its electric Ocean SUV for six weeks as it scrambles for a cash infusion. The company said in a Monday morning regulatory filing that it had just $121 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 15th, $32 million of which is restricted or not immediately accessible. Fisker also said Monday that its accounts payable balance is up to $182 million and that there is "substantial doubt" that it can continue operations without raising new capital, after saying in February that it was likely to issue such a warning.