Juvenile arrested for assaulting woman on Raleigh greenway
Raleigh Police Department responded Monday to a report of an assault in the Longstreet Drive and Bent Creek area
The 2024 Range Rover Sport Park City Edition is the latest Range Rover limited edition. Production's capped at seven examples, each costing $170,475.
EV startup Fisker is pausing production of its electric Ocean SUV for six weeks as it scrambles for a cash infusion. The company said in a Monday morning regulatory filing that it had just $121 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 15th, $32 million of which is restricted or not immediately accessible. Fisker also said Monday that its accounts payable balance is up to $182 million and that there is "substantial doubt" that it can continue operations without raising new capital, after saying in February that it was likely to issue such a warning.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
Apple is looking to team up with Google for a mega-deal to leverage the Gemini AI model for features on iPhone, Bloomberg reported. This will put Google in a commanding position as the company already has a deal with Apple as the preferred search engine provider on iPhones for the Safari browser. The publication cited people familiar with the matter saying that Apple is looking to license Google's AI tech to introduce AI-powered features with iOS updates later this year.
Head coach Doc Rivers recently told Giannis that it's OK to take a game off to rest his injured body.
According to a report from Reuters, SpaceX has been contracted by the Department of Defense’s National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to build a network of hundreds of low-orbiting spy satellites capable of operating as a swarm.
Aaron Rodgers' tenure as a vice presidential prospect lasted about three days.
Last week, Midjourney, the AI startup building image (and soon video) generators, made a small, blink-and-you'll-miss-it change to its terms of service related to the company's policy around IP disputes. Generative AI models like Midjourney's are trained on an enormous number of examples -- e.g. Vendors assert that fair use, the legal doctrine that allows for the use of copyrighted works to make a secondary creation as long as it’s transformative, shields them where it concerns model training.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
A home appraisal tells you the market value of your home and is required when you get a mortgage. Learn how an appraisal works and how much it could cost.
Microsoft has been pushing Bing pop-up ads in Chrome on Windows 10 and 11. Windows Latest and The Verge reported on Friday about the ad, which says (in bold lettering) to users browsing the web in Chrome, “Chat with GPT-4 for free on Chrome! Get hundreds of daily chat turns with Bing Al.”
Over the years, TechCrunch has extensively covered data breaches. In fact, some of our most-read stories have come from reporting on huge data breaches, such as revealing shoddy security practices at startups holding sensitive genetic information or disproving privacy claims by a popular messaging app. It's not just our sensitive information that can spill online.
'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV' revisits the golden age of kids TV this weekend.
What are the Vikings planning with their two first-round picks?
Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADIA is in talks to back Pocket FM in a large new round of funding, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, as the Indian audio-storytelling platform makes deeper inroads in the U.S. The talks for the new round, which have been ongoing for more than a month, follow Pocket FM recently securing about $100 million in a separate round of funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the details are not yet public. TechCrunch reported about Lightspeed Venture Partners engaging to invest in Pocket FM last year.
Apple has added another AI startup to its acquisition list with Canada-based DarwinAI, which specializes in vision-based tech to observe components during manufacturing to improve efficiency, Bloomberg reported. While Apple and DarwinAI haven't announced this deal, several members of the startup's team joined Apple's machine learning teams in January, as per their LinkedIn profiles. DarwinAI had raised over $15 million in funding across various rounds from investors, including BDC Capital’s Deep Tech Venture Fund, Honeywell Ventures, Obvious Ventures and Inovia Capital.
The directors of the “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” docuseries talk to Yahoo about the delicate way they helped Drake Bell tell his story — and how he feels now that he has.