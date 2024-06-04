Juvenile arrested after allegedly threatening teen with BB gun in Jamestown

Jun. 4—JAMESTOWN — A teenage juvenile male was arrested after allegedly threatening another juvenile with a BB gun on Monday evening, June 3, in southeast Jamestown, according to Lt. Andrew Staska, patrol commander with the Jamestown Police Department.

The juvenile male was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing and possession of alcoholic beverages. He will be referred to juvenile services.

Staska said the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street Southeast in Jamestown at about 9:40 p.m. Monday to a report of a juvenile male who pointed a gun at another juvenile over a property dispute. A few minutes later, a Jamestown police officer located three individuals, including one who matched the clothing description of the alleged suspect.

The police officer noticed the juvenile suspect had an object in his waistband, Staska said. He said the juvenile told the officer it was a BB gun.

The police officer removed and seized the BB gun from the juvenile suspect, Staska said. He said the juvenile was detained and also found to be in possession of alcoholic beverages.

Staska said the suspect confronted the victim. He said the suspect believed the property the victim was in possession of was previously stolen from him. During the incident, the suspect allegedly pulled the BB gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim was in fear for his life, rode away on his bicycle and called for help, Staska said.

The incident remains under investigation.