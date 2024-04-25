Juvenile accused of threatening school violence

Apr. 25—HIGH POINT — A High Point juvenile was arrested Thursday and accused of posting a message on social media threatening mass violence at a school property, the High Point Police Department said.

The details of the message and the school were not released.

Police learned of the post about noon Wednesday. Officers determined the threat was not credible and worked to identify a suspect, police said.

After officers identified the juvenile, a judge approved a secure custody order, and the juvenile was arrested in High Point and charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

No additional information about the juvenile suspect or the investigation will be released, police said.

Community members can report threatening messages to the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.