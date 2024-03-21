'Justly famous' Al Mac's Diner appears in commercial for new wireless speaker. Is it real?

FALL RIVER — The neon sign atop Al Mac’s Diner is iconic — you’d recognize those swooping turquoise cursive letters from miles away.

A company based on the other side of the globe thinks it's iconic too. Haloasis, an electronics company, borrowed the diner’s look for a commercial advertising its Holoasis A1 holographic Bluetooth speaker.

The ad shows people blasting music on the colorful, brightly lit speaker — ending with a breakdancing party at what appears to be the parking lot in front of Al Mac’s. The diner is decked out in bright neon.

How did Fall River’s justly famous diner end up in this commercial? And is it real? Let's find out.

An apparently fake version of Fall River's Al Mac's Diner appears in a Kickstarter advertisement for a Bluetooth speaker.

What product is Haloasis selling?

The company, based in Hong Kong, unveiled the Holoasis A1 Holographic Lyric Speaker at internationally known gadget and electronics showcase CES in January. It’s a wireless wifi- and Bluetooth-enabled speaker that displays song lyrics or other colorful dynamic designs on its cylindrical glass display like a hologram.

View the commercial online at pre-launch.haloasis.io — you’ll spot Al Mac's toward the end.

How did this company hook up with Al Mac’s Diner?

It didn’t. When contacted by a reporter, Al Mac’s owner Cliff Ponte said he had no idea the commercial existed.

An apparently fake version of Fall River's Al Mac's Diner appears in an advertisement for the Haloasis A1 Holographic Lyric Speaker, with a DJ and breakdancer in front of it.

So how did Haloasis film this commercial in Fall River outside Al Mac’s Diner?

They didn’t. The commercial shows the Al Mac’s sign brightly lit, and the rest of the diner dressed in lit neon that isn’t present on the actual diner — and Ponte said he wasn’t aware of the commercial.

It doesn’t even seem to be the actual Al Mac’s. The footage moves extremely quickly, but slow it down and you’ll notice a few key differences:

The real Al Mac's Diner has four windows on either side of the entrance. The diner in this commercial has just three.

The real Al Mac’s has a clock over the entrance. In the commercial, no clock.

A look at what’s around the diner in the commercial shows buildings that don’t exist.

Holoasis has not yet replied to a request for comment. But the Al Mac’s of the commercial is most likely a physical set produced based on images found on the Internet or a special effect.

Al Mac's Diner has been in this spot on President Avenue since 1974, when the diner was moved from nearby Davol Street.

So why did this company use Al Mac’s Diner in its commercial? Can they do that?

Why not! It’s a great-looking diner and justly famous. As for whether Haloasis is allowed to use the look of Al Mac’s Diner in its ad, it's unclear. But the Al Mac's logo could not be found in a search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website.

How much are those speakers and can I get one?

No price has been released yet, but you can sign up for its Kickstarter campaign.

