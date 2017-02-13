Justin Trudeau awkwardly staring at Trump's hand instantly becomes a meme

The world is watching — no longer will President Donald Trump get away with terrible handshakes without ridicule.
Trump's been getting a lot of (well-deserved) flack for his handshaking skills recently after a few highly-televised and poorly-executed handshakes left the internet wondering why Trump is so bad at shaking hands. Couple the poor handshaking skills with overused and mostly unfunny tiny hands jokes, and you've got yourself a meme in the making.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump had their first face-to-face meeting at the White House on Monday. The meeting was cordial, and all things considered, a photo op handshake between Trump and Trudeau turned out to be pretty normal. But the internet seized its chance to poke fun at the two world leaders with a poorly (or perfectly) timed photo of Trudeau awkwardly glancing at Trump's hand.
Here's what actually happened.
Regardless, the photo taken out of context was destined for its meme spotlight.
Earlier in the day, the two shared another handshake, and many praised Trudeau for resisting Trump's signature pull-in style shake.
