Justin Trudeau and Angela Merkel had a candlelit dinner and I am fine with that

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau visited Berlin this week to meet with German chancellor Angela Merkel. It seems like they had a good time — they hung out in the rain, exchanged gifts and even shared a softly lit candlelight dinner.

Now, some people online seem jealous that these two got to spend so much quality time together. Wild, right?

My thanks to Chancellor Merkel for a very warm – if rainy – official welcome this morning. 🇨🇦🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/3HHlFAmvwV — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 17, 2017

Me? Nah. I do not care. I do not care that Trudeau got to spend numerous stimulating hours with who is arguably the world's most powerful woman, and I certainly do not care that Merkel got to look at fun #TBT pics of Trudeau while also standing extremely (extremely) close to him.

Nope. I am fine with this! People on Twitter are overreacting.

Never thought I'd be jealous of Angela Merkel but here we go... candlelight dinner with Justin Trudeau.

Is #JoeTrudeau still available? pic.twitter.com/BSfch1skMN

— Aaron Idstein (@titularninja) February 17, 2017

Now even Merkel. One more for the genre "married women meeting Justin" (cc @blairelliott). #Trudeau pic.twitter.com/vJjmmqRayt — Maximilian Miguletz (@max_migu) February 17, 2017

I'm glad Angela Merkel and Justin Trudeau had a nice date pic.twitter.com/2uyRM9PRDJ — Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) February 17, 2017

Anyway, it's probably good that I've never hung out with either of them. It would be so much fun — I would take Merkel to a soccer game; Trudeau and I would have a maple syrup water gun fight — that they probably would never want to hang out with anyone else ever again.

Yes. It is better for global security this way.