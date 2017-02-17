    Justin Trudeau and Angela Merkel had a candlelit dinner and I am fine with that

    Chloe Bryan
    Mashable

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau visited Berlin this week to meet with German chancellor Angela Merkel. It seems like they had a good time — they hung out in the rain, exchanged gifts and even shared a softly lit candlelight dinner.

    Now, some people online seem jealous that these two got to spend so much quality time together. Wild, right? 

    Me? Nah. I do not care. I do not care that Trudeau got to spend numerous stimulating hours with who is arguably the world's most powerful woman, and I certainly do not care that Merkel got to look at fun #TBT pics of Trudeau while also standing extremely (extremely) close to him.

    Nope. I am fine with this! People on Twitter are overreacting.

    Anyway, it's probably good that I've never hung out with either of them. It would be so much fun — I would take Merkel to a soccer game; Trudeau and I would have a maple syrup water gun fight — that they probably would never want to hang out with anyone else ever again. 

    Yes. It is better for global security this way.

