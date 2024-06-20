Justin Rackley faces new charges, including assault, in Sioux Falls triple homicide case

The supect at the center of Sioux Falls' only triple homicide within the last 50 years has had several new charges added to his name, following an indictment by a Lincoln County grand jury in the case earlier this week.

Justin Cody Rackley, 30, was indicted Tuesday on the three initial charges of first degree murder, and now four additional charges of aggravated assault, Lincoln County court records show. Those assault charges include two charges of aggravated assault - bodily injury with a dangerous weapon and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rackley is currently being held on a $3 million bond at the Minnehaha County Jail, his bond findings and conditions of release state. He's also tied to an open robbery charge out of Texas, the documents state.

The indictment does not reveal much in the way of additional details as to what happpened June 8, the morning of the murders. It does, however, list the names of two more victims in the incident tied to the newest charges, stating Rackley did attempt to or knowingly caused bodily harm to those victims.

More: 'What could be is gone.' Dozens attend vigil to remember victims of Sioux Falls triple homicide

Both of the victims testified before the grand jury, court records show, but the Argus Leader is not releasing their names at this time for their privacy and protection.

The homicide victims include Daniel Carl Kemnitz, 43, Kellie E. Reaves, 43, and Michael A. Thompson, 34, all of Sioux Falls.

The triple homicide occured in the early hours of June 8. Officers responded at about 2:45 a.m. to a home in the area of South Drexel Drive and West 58th Street for a disturbance, which was within Sioux Falls city limits and in Lincoln County's border, a press release from the Sioux Falls Police Department stated at the time.

When officers arrived, they found three adults deceased on scene of apparent gunshot wounds, and two other victims with non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment, the release states.

Lt. Aaron Nyberg estimated at least a dozen people were at the home the night before and early morning, gathering around a bonfire or fire pit at the time. Some left when the chaos unfolded, but not all, Nyberg explained during a press conference June 10. Children were also in the home, but were sleeping at the time and not involved, he said.

Rackley pleaded not guilty to all three murder charges during his first court appearance June 10 in Lincoln County, according to South Dakota Unified Judicial System's online database of court records.

More: Victims, suspect in Sioux Falls’ triple homicide this weekend identified by police

All three individuals killed in the incident have since been laid to rest, with the last's services held Tuesday.

The last time Sioux Falls had a homicide that involved three or more victims was 1973, when a family was found deceased in their home, Nyberg said. There were four victims, and the suspect took their own life, he said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Triple homicide suspect Justin Rackley faces more charges