Justin Kelly charged with abuse of corpse

Mar. 26—ASHTABULA — Justin Kelly, 38, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an unusual scheme that occurred earlier this month.

According to the Ashtabula Police Department, Kelly is accused of helping Loreen Feralo and Karen Casbohm lift the dead body of 80-year-old Douglas Layman into his car. The women are alleged to have driven Layman's corpse to his bank to try to withdraw money from his account.

Later, the women allegedly dropped the Ashtabula man's body off at the Ashtabula County Medical Center emergency room and left without providing any information on him, according to Ashtabula police.

Police said that one of the women finally called the hospital hours later to give them Layman's information.

APD officers then went to Feralo and Casbohm's home to interview them.

After hearing their story, the police charged them both with gross abuse of a corpse and theft.

According to court records, Feralo and Casbohm's cases were both bound over on March 12.

Both of their cases have been sent to an Ashtabula County Grand Jury.

Kelly has also been charged with gross abuse of a corpse.

Kelly was in Ashtabula Municipal Court on Thursday to face charges.

On March 18, a 10-percent cash bond was set for $5,000, according to court records. He entered a no plea.

According to court records, he was bound over on March 21. The case will now be sent over to a grand jury.

cball@starbeacon.com