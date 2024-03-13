‘Justice USA’: 6-part docuseries goes inside Nashville’s criminal justice system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s part of the process we don’t often see. Now, a new documentary goes inside Nashville’s criminal justice system, with full access to the men’s, women’s, and juvenile jails.

“It’s probably one of the first communities that has ever let cameras come in and just view everything, from when people get arrested, to when they get incarcerated, to the times they go to court, and even follows some of them after court to see what happens to them,” explained Judge Shelia Calloway in a sit-down interview with News 2 about the upcoming docuseries focusing on the court system in Nashville.

The six-part docuseries produced by MAX shows a behind-the-scenes look into Nashville’s criminal justice system.

For seven months, crews spent time in Music City. The episodes promise viewers a chance to hear directly from those working and involved in the system, including several inmates.

“This is really an opportunity for everybody to be transparent about this is what happens. This is what happens to people when they are incarcerated; this is what happens to their family; this is what happens to victims; this is what happens to everybody that’s involved in the justice system,” said Calloway. “I want them to see the humanity in our youth.”

For the past several years, juvenile crime has been a concern throughout the Davidson County community. Worries have surfaced after seeing headlines featuring youth committing crimes like homicide, carjackings, and robberies.

However, Calloway is hoping the upcoming series will open up the conversation and show how change is possible.

“It’s just a good look at what we do and what needs to change,” Calloway said. “These really are children and sometimes they make very bad mistakes, but that doesn’t mean that they are bad children or that they are bad people or that they have absolutely no chance to redeem themselves.”

Calloway said it’s a true look at how the system works, and more importantly, what is being done to combat future crimes.

“We know that there are some problems with our system; we know that we’re not doing everything that we can as a community at large to make a difference in the people’s lives that get caught up in the system, and that we are willing to let people see what’s happening,” she said.

The first two episodes will premiere this Thursday, March 14 on MAX. A screening will happen Wednesday, March 13, at Tennessee State University at 7 p.m., and will feature a Q-and-A afterward with Calloway and District Attorney Glenn Funk.

