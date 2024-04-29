'Justice system failed,' judge says as Milwaukee man gets life for killing woman in 2022 during argument

Mary Beamon, left, poses with her cousin Kizzy Johnson in this June 2021 photo. Beamon was fatally shot Dec. 7, 2022 by Lenzie Jaster. A judge sentenced Jaster to life in prison on April 29, 2024.

The justice system should have protected Mary Beamon from a man like Lenzie Jaster Jr., a Milwaukee County judge said.

Jaster had a criminal history that spanned nearly half his life, much of it involving female victims who were close to him.

Beamon was the last one to cross paths with him, nearly two years ago. The encounter would cost her her life.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Ellen R. Brostrom on Monday sentenced Jaster to life in prison in Beamon's death.

Jaster, 42, will be eligible to apply for extended supervision on Dec. 6, 2067, when he's 87.

"This was very cruel. Nobody deserves to take a life," Lela Smith said, describing herself as "broken" since her daughter was slain. "I'm looking for a reason for this ... and I just don't know why.

"I just don't know how to feel."

Judge: Mary Beamon would be alive had the system worked

A Milwaukee County jury convicted Jaster in March of first-degree intentional homicide for killing Beamon.

Brostrom said she took into account Jaster's lengthy criminal history when crafting the sentence; he's been arrested and charged multiple times since 2004 with crimes involving the mother of his child or his ex-wife.

None of the crimes were felonies. All ended with probation and restraining orders he seemingly ignored.

"This is an example of the justice system having failed," Brostrom said. "If the justice system had done its job, Ms. Beamon would be alive."

Prosecutors said Jaster invited Beamon, 34, to his home near 19th and Wright streets for dinner on Dec. 7, 2022. At some point, the two argued.

Jaster admits he 'messed up' and shot Beamon

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police went to the home after a man — who was later identified as Jaster — called 911 around 9:45 p.m. The caller said he "just shot a lady and she is dead."

Officers arrived and Jaster answered the door with his hands up. He said he asked the woman to leave and that he had "messed up." Police found Beamon dead in the kitchen, along with a gun inside a holster on the table and three spent bullet casings on the floor, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Jaster admitted to detectives he shot Beamon, whom he described as a friend. He said they were "joking back and forth" before he became upset and told her to leave. She refused, and he admitted to then shooting her three times.

Beamon was shot in the head, chest and arm, according to a medical examiner's report.

Emergency personnel worked to save Beamon, but it was already too late when they arrived. Jaster had called police to the home some 2½ hours after the shooting. Medical officials noted in a report Beamon's body was cold to the touch as they began life-saving measures.

Kizzy Johnson still finds it hard to shake the images of that night. She continues to mourn her cousin, whom many knew as "Pig."

Johnson described her as a life of the party who was known for her bluntness, a passion for braiding hair and her penchant for "keeping it real."

"I can't get that crime scene out of my head. My cousin didn't deserve that," she said. "We will never get over it, but we will get through it one moment at a time."

Jaster took responsibility for Beamon's death and apologized to Beamon's family, who wept in court as he spoke.

"I'm not asking for forgiveness because I don't deserve it," Jaster said. "But what happened .... wasn't intentional.

"I hate that I have to look in her mother's face and see that I'm the cause of that pain."

Jaster was given 509 days of pre-trial jail credit, which can be applied to his sentence. He has 20 days to appeal the sentence.

