Justice says he is 'very close' to decision on school vaccine bill

Mar. 27—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON — West Virginia's governor was still pondering Tuesday whether to approve or veto a bill which would allow some students who don't attend public schools to be exempt from required vaccinations.

During an online administrative briefing, Justice was asked whether he had decided to veto a bill which would allow some students to skip getting required vaccinations.

The bill, House Bill 5142, would allow religious exemptions of vaccine requirements in primary and secondary schools. Medical professionals have been urging the governor to veto the bill.

Justice said he planned to make a decision today.

"I"m very very close to reaching a decision. I understand both sides," he said. "I think I understand it really, really well. If you just give me until tomorrow. We're still reviewing certain things and everything, but you'll definitely hear from me tomorrow and we'll get to my decision in regards to this bill."

Under the legislation, if a parent or guardian of a student provides a notarized statement claiming that the parents have "sincerely held religious or ideological beliefs which prohibit them from vaccinating their child," then that child will be exempt for either a particular vaccine or the required vaccines, according to the bill.

The legislation would apply to all of West Virginia's public, charter primary or secondary schools, according to the bill.

"There is hereby established an exemption of the same nature for any required 'medical treatment' required for attending a West Virginia public school, charter primary or secondary school," according to the bill.

Exemptions would not apply to measles, polio and tuberculosis vaccines, but parents would keep the ability to request exemptions in these cases "if there exists a serious risk of serious medical harm if the vaccines are administered or if their religious beliefs prohibit having their child vaccinated with these particular vaccines," according to the bill.

