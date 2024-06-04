Justice Samuel Alito and his recent U.S flag stunt is far from surprising
If nothing else, Alito's consistent
Justice Samuel Alito of the Supreme Court has been under criticism for flying the U.S. flag upside down at both his Washington, D.C., and his home in New Jersey. Alito has every right to fly his flags upside down or right side up. After all, most of his decisions have represented the right, and almost all have been upside down. He's only being consistent.
Robert Langer, Palm Beach Gardens
