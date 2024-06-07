'Justice for Nancy': Johnstown man found guilty of first-degree murder in wife's slaying

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County jury on Thursday found a Johnstown man guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the killing of his wife.

Jurors deliberated for about one hour before convicting Brian Bradley Giles, 48, to conclude a four-day trial at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.

As the verdict was read, Giles leaned over to court-appointed defense attorney Timothy Burns and whispered something. Giles said as he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs that he wanted people to know he is innocent.

His wife, Nancy Giles, went missing in October 2018. Her remains were discovered in May 2019 in a shallow grave near a trail on the Inclined Plane hillside in downtown Johnstown. Brian Giles was charged with killing her in May 2022.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer described the verdict as bittersweet and said Nancy Giles didn’t deserve the fate she received.

“It’s nice to get justice for Nancy, for her family and for her friends,” he said, “but there’s still that underlying bitterness that someone died, and we won’t ever forget that.”

Still, Neugebauer said he was pleased by the jury’s decision. He commended the trial prosecutors, Cambria County Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Aurandt and Warren L. Crilly III; law enforcement; his staff; and the entire Cambria County Courthouse staff who helped prepare for the proceedings.

Burns, who represented Brian Giles along with attorney David Weaver, said the outcome of the trial was “disappointing” and said the case has a mental health aspect that hasn’t been fully addressed.

“We’re definitely going to explore our options,” he said.

Closing arguments

Before deliberations began, Burns built his closing argument to the jury on Brian Giles’ repeated claims of lifelong mental health struggles, which were cited in audio and video evidence played during the trial.

Burns also addressed alleged inconsistencies in Giles’ stories after his wife disappeared. Burns described his client as a confused person and said the varying stories he told investigators about Nancy Giles’ whereabouts were simply small inconsistencies.

“You’ve seen a lot, but they’re lacking a lot,” he said.

Burns also told jurors that prosecutors would try and paint his client “as a monster,” but that they failed to provide proof of any wrongdoing by Brian Giles, especially with a lack of direct evidence to connect him to Nancy Giles’ murder.

“I submit to you he’s not guilty,” Burns said.

Aurandt had a different evaluation of Brian Giles’ stories, telling jurors that his actions were strategic and calculated.

“Brian Giles had the motive, Brian Giles had the opportunity, and then Brian Giles had all the stories to get away with it,” she said.

Her argument focused on Giles allegedly losing control of his wife, then ending her plea for independence from him and the life he dictated.

“When Brian was losing control, he killed her,” she said.

Aurandt accused Giles of being responsible for investigators’ lack of a direct connection between him and the crime because of his thorough efforts to hide the proof. She also provided brief definitions of circumstantial evidence – or facts that point to the existence of other facts – and reasonable doubt.

Sentencing slated

Jurors heard during the trial from anthropology and pathology experts about the extent of Nancy Giles’ injuries – an indented oval fracture in the back of her skull and extreme fragmentation of her facial structure that likely were caused by significant trauma.

Other testimony was given by those familiar with the couple who said their relationship was increasingly volatile before Nancy Giles went missing.

One witness said Monday that Brian Giles said in the summer of 2018 that the next time his wife allegedly cheated on him, he was going to smash her head in and bury her in the woods.

Another person who took the stand Monday said when they talked to Brian Giles at the end of October 2018 and asked where Nancy Giles was, he said he killed her and hid her where no one would find her.

Prosecutors also played recordings of police interviews with Brian Giles throughout the years. In one of them, he said he hid his wife’s body with an accomplice after she fell in the bathroom during a seizure, hit her head and died.

A biomechanical engineer specializing in accident reconstruction testified that Nancy Giles’ injuries were not consistent with a fall and that the injury to her face would have required several hundred pounds of force with an object.

Brian Giles said in a recorded phone call with his sister from Cambria County Prison, also played for the jury, that he told the police that story to send them on a wild goose chase, and he recanted the story in subsequent letters.

Burns complimented the case prosecutors presented and said that he and Weaver raised an appropriate defense.

Burns requested time for him and Weaver to talk to Brian Giles in the courthouse holding cell before he was remanded back to Cambria County Prison.

Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein, who presided over the trial, said Brian Giles will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Aug. 13. A count of hindering prosecution had previously been dropped.

Ongoing probe

An investigation into the disappearance of Giles’ former girlfriend, Jilly Todaro, has remained ongoing since she vanished in December 2020.

Johnstown police and fire officials were briefly spotted Thursday on property outside an apartment that Todaro and Giles had shared in the 500 block of Franklin Street in Johnstown’s Kernville section.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said police did not enter the residence, limiting their activities to the area outside. He declined to specify the reason for police involvement.

To date, no charges have been filed in Todaro’s disappearance. Police have searched the Franklin Street apartment as recently as 2021.