Justice League will skip one crucial bit of Flash lore

Ezra Miller has revealed that Justice League will skip over a crucial bit of Flash lore with his costume.

In his original Silver Age incarnation, Barry Allen's Flash costume came via a spring-loaded ring, but Miller has told EW that his suit "does not pop out of his ring" in the DC team-up movie.

"Things have to progress, you know? Original Barry Allen was clearly an incredibly, incredibly clever scientist. We acknowledge and respect that. We want to apologise to the fans who are mad about the ring thing," he explained.

However, before you get too mad, Miller teased that the ring could play a part in his solo movie Flashpoint.

"I know the ring is the coolest thing about the DC universe. It was a little hard for us to sell in this version of this universe right now. Bear with us! There's gonna be other cool things," he promised.

One of those cool things could be the appearance of Wonder Woman as it was reported that Gal Gadot will reprise her role in the movie, which will adapt the 'Flashpoint' storyline that sees Barry travel back in time, returning to a dramatically altered present day.

Before that hits cinemas in 2020, we'll see The Flash in Justice League with recently released character shots hinting at a much brighter movie than Batman v Superman.

Earlier this year, Zack Snyder stepped away from directing Justice League following the death of his daughter, with Joss Whedon taking over the reins and potentially altering the ending of the movie.

Justice League hits cinemas on November 17.

