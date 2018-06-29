What Justice Kennedy's Legacy Could Mean for the Future of the Supreme Court

Like the drop of the hat at a county fair, Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announced resignation on Wednesday has already set off a mad dash for political advantage heading into November’s midterm elections. As Americans turn their eyes to the judicial and political horse race that has now begun in earnest, we should not lose sight of the man with the hat.

Anthony Kennedy is many things — a sunny California intellectual, an earnest public servant, the bi-partisan pivot and voice of the modern Supreme Court, an idealistic proponent of the rule of law, and perhaps the last great Lincoln Republican of our era. He is also a shiningly decent human being — a dedicated family man, a gifted mentor and a true friend to those of us who have been fortunate enough to see him up close.

As Americans reflect on Kennedy’s legacy and ponder his successor, we should recall the process by which he himself came to the Court — and what it might mean for the future.

Notably, he won his seat in 1987 by running a bi-partisan gauntlet: After winning the nomination from another sunny Republican Californian (then-President Reagan), Kennedy succeeded in getting a strong yes vote from a Democrat-controlled Senate (who, months earlier, had said no to Reagan’s first choice for the slot, Robert Bork).

The bipartisan appointment process that brought Kennedy to the Court is unusual in modern America. Four of the current Court’s other justices (Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan) are Democrats who were nominated by Democratic Presidents and confirmed by Democrat-controlled Senates; and three (John Roberts, Sam Alito and Neil Gorsuch) are Republicans who were nominated by Republican Presidents and confirmed by Republican-controlled Senates. Apart from Kennedy, only Clarence Thomas was appointed by a president of one party and confirmed by a Senate controlled by the other party, and that confirmation was as close and as ugly as it gets.

Once on the Court, Kennedy compiled a record notable for its bipartisanship. In most of the big cases in which the Court has sharply and neatly split along partisan lines, Kennedy has sided with Republicans — for example, on the Second Amendment, campaign finance, the voting rights act, the Trump travel ban, public-sector union dues and even the notorious Bush v. Gore case. But in several of the landmark cases that will define his legacy, he joined Democrat-appointees to allow modest diversity-based affirmative action; to invalidate abortion regulations that imperiled women’s health; and, most famously, to proclaim the liberty and equality of LGBT people to claim the legal blessings of marriage.

In each of these cases, Kennedy was the only Republican who crossed party lines. And without at least one Republican crossover, Democrats on the Court would always lose: For nearly a half-century Democrats have never had more than four seats on the Court.

If Joe Lieberman was once the Republicans’ favorite Democrat, then surely Anthony Kennedy has long been the Democrats’ favorite Republican. But Lieberman of course no longer sits in the Senate, and today almost no Senator truly swings. No leading congressional Republican voted for Obamacare, and no leading congressional Democrat voted against it. On almost every important issue facing America today, the most liberal congressional Republicans are to the right of the most conservative congressional Democrats.

Anthony Kennedy is thus a national treasure: a powerful official who sometimes swung, and on big issues.

It might be thought that there will always be such a person on a nine-member Court: Someone, after all, has to sit in the middle ideologically. But the Court has not always had a clean and consistent unidimensional continuum. In some eras, Justice X was the pivot in various landmark cases; Justice Y in others; and Justice Z in still others. And even when the Court did have a consistent axis, that axis did not always parallel partisan politics: For much of the last century, the Court had at least one liberal Republican and/or conservative Democrat. And the Court has not always been closely divided between the two parties. On a Court with, say, seven Republicans and two Democrats, the swing justice would typically not swing between the two parties but between moderate and intense Republicans.