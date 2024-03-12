‘Justice for Joe’: $100 million lawsuit filed against City of Mobile, MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man shot and killed by a Mobile police officer in 2023 has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the City of Mobile and the Police Department.

The family of Kordell “Joe” Jones, 25, claim that their rights were violated, and they accuse the Mobile Police Department and the City of Mobile of causing Jones’ death as well as negligence, assault and false arrest.

Jones was shot and killed during an early morning search warrant at a home on Charles Street on March 7, 2023, just after 6 a.m.

According to Police Chief Paul Prine, MPD was granted a no-knock search warrant, but they did not use that approach. Instead, officers allowed the people inside time to comply before the SWAT entered the home. The search stemmed from Jones’ brother being investigated for stealing two firearms.

According to the lawsuit, Jones and the rest of the family thought they were being attacked. The lawsuit says the SWAT officers placed explosives on the front door of the residence while other SWAT officers were at the side door and the back window.

The explosion woke up everyone in the house including Jones. The suit says Jones grabbed a gun and left his bedroom, completely naked. He then went to his mom’s room and opened the back window where he climbed out with the gun still in his hand.

After jumping out of the window, a Mobile police officer shot and struck Jones at least three times.

The lawsuit claims that Jones did not receive any medical assistance after being handcuffed. However, Chief Prine told News 5 after the shooting that he did.

In October 2023, the officer faced a grand jury where they determined there was not enough information to indict the officer.

WKRG reached out to the City of Mobile and the Mobile Police Department, but we were told they do not make comments during active litigation.

