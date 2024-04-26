Justice Jackson Schools Trump Lawyer On Presidential Immunity

TechCrunch

TikTok's fate in the U.S. looks uncertain after President Joe Biden signed a bill that included a deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to divest itself of TikTok within nine months or face a ban on distributing it in the U.S. Ivan writes about how the impact of TikTok bans in other countries could signal what’s to come stateside. California drones grounded: In more Amazon news, the tech giant confirmed that it's ending Prime Air drone delivery operations in Lockeford, California.