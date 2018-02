WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is asking Congress for $2.175 billion up front to pay for a new FBI headquarters in 2018, U.S. Justice Department officials said on Monday.

The officials said they are requesting all the money at once. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is housed in a 1970s-era building that has nets rigged to catch falling stone and is too small to contain its burgeoning workforce.

