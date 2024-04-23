Justice Department settles claims by Larry Nassar victims for $139 million

The Justice Department said Tuesday it would pay some $139 million to settle scores of claims made against it involving allegations of sexual abuse involving former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

According to a news release issued by the agency, the settlement ends 139 administrative claims made against the Justice Department by people who said the FBI failed to adequately investigate Nassar's conduct in a timely manner. The $138.7 million to be distributed amounts to approximately $1 million per claim, though it was not immediately known how many individual claimants there were or if each is receiving the same amount.

Nassar was convicted and sentenced to decades in prison in 2018 by a Michigan judge who called him a "monster" after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing gymnasts at Michigan State and USA Gymnastics under the pretense of providing medical treatment for years. More than 150 victims testified against him or provided statements to the court.

In 2021, the inspector general for the Justice Department issued a report finding that senior FBI officials in Indianapolis had failed to respond to allegations of sexual abuse "with the urgency that the allegations required." The report also found that FBI officials "made numerous and fundamental errors" when they did eventually respond and failed to notify other offices and agencies − including those in East Lansing − in an appropriate fashion "to mitigate the ongoing threat posed by Nassar."

The inspector general said the Lansing FBI office wasn't made aware of the allegations against Nassar until after Michigan State police executed a search warrant at his residence in 2016 after separate complaints of sexual abuse. The report said Nassar continued to have interactions with gymnasts at Michigan State, as well as at a high school and gymnastics club in Michigan, for more than a year by that time.

An investigation found Nassar sexually assaulted more than 100 victims and had in his possession thousands of images of child pornography, leading to federal and state convictions totaling more than 100 years.

In 2022, the Associated Press reported that Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other victims were filing claims for more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop Nassar. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that a settlement had been reached.

The Journal also reported that with payouts to victims by Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. OIympic & Paralympic Committee, the total on settlements involving Nassar has reached nearly $1 billion. About half of that was paid by Michigan State in 2018 to settle hundreds of lawsuits against it involving the doctor.

“For decades, Lawrence Nassar abused his position, betraying the trust of those under his care and medical supervision while skirting accountability,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer, in announcing the settlement on Tuesday. “These allegations should have been taken seriously from the outset."

"While these settlements won’t undo the harm Nassar inflicted, our hope is that they will help give the victims of his crimes some of the critical support they need to continue healing," Mizer said.

According to the federal inmate locator, Nassar, 60, is currently incarcerated at a prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

