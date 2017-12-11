Justice Department reviewing options after ruling on transgender recruits: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said the Justice Department was reviewing its options after a federal judge denied a request by President Donald Trump's administration to enforce his ban on transgender troops while the government appeals an order blocking it.

"The Department of Justice is currently reviewing the legal options to ensure the president's directive is implemented," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.







(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)