Justice Department releases Spanish-language report about Phoenix policing

The Department of Justice on Monday released a Spanish-language translation of its report about policing in Phoenix, the result of a nearly three-year investigation.

The Justice Department released the report in English on Thursday, prompting four members of the Phoenix City Council to criticize the department for not issuing a Spanish version.

"By not providing the report in Spanish, the Department has effectively denied many community members the ability to fully understand the investigation's conclusion and implications," Councilmembers Laura Pastor, Betty Guardado, Carlos Galindo-Elvira and Kesha Hodge Washington said in a letter drafted shortly after the report's release.

The Justice Department released a Spanish-language version of the report's executive summary with its initial rollout and noted in a news release a translation was fothcoming. Attendees at a Thursday night virtual community meeting hosted by the Justice Department were also told to expect a Spanish version.

The Justice Department concluded Phoenix police systematically used unlawful force, disproportionately targeted people of color and routinely violated the rights of protesters, unhoused people and people having mental health crises. The report also found "serious concerns" about the department's treatment of children and the "lasting impact aggressive police encounters have on their wellbeing."

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DOJ releases Spanish-language report on Phoenix policing