    Justice Department to distribute grants after legal spat over sanctuary policies

    By Sarah N. Lynch

    By Sarah N. Lynch

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it is starting to distribute public safety grants to municipalities after the funds were put on hold pending a legal dispute over cities' "sanctuary" policies that protect illegal immigrants from deportation.

    The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday night temporarily lifted a nationwide court injunction that barred the department from withholding funds from cities that did not agree with the Trump administration's immigration policies.


    (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)