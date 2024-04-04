Justice Department to assist Jackson, Hinds Co. coroner on next-of-kin death notifications

The U.S. Department of Justice announced via a Thursday press release that the department will provide "technical assistance" to the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Coroner's Office, concerning their next-of-kin death notifications policies and procedures.

The technical assistance will examine "JPD’s General Order on Missing Persons" and new "General Order on Death Notifications" then provide recommendations on implementation and training. The technical assistance to the Hinds County Coroner’s Office will provide recommendations on policies and training related to locating next-of-kin.

The technical assistance will be provided by the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

“The department looks forward to working with city and county officials to improve the death notification system in the Jackson area so that the families of missing and deceased persons can receive all the information available about their loved ones,” said U.S. Attorney Todd Gee for the Southern District of Mississippi.

According to the release, the "lack of timely" next-of-kin death notifications has resulted in deceased individuals receiving pauper's burials in unmarked graves in Hinds County.

Mary Moore Glenn holds hands with a family member during a press conference held by Attorney Ben Crump in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Some reports have indicated there may be a "perception" that race or other factors played a role in the process, the release states.

“Families want and deserve transparency and the opportunity to make decisions about their loved ones’ burials,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Through technical assistance, we aim to ensure that officials are able to deliver death notifications and make decisions regarding burials in a timely and trauma-informed way that complies with federal civil rights law.”

The release states the provision of technical assistance is "not a finding of fault or wrongdoing by JPD, the Hinds County Coroner’s Office or any other individual or entity."

Officials said JPD and the Hinds County Coroner’s Office voluntarily agreed to receive technical assistance and support from the department.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: DOJ to assist Jackson MS, Hinds County on death notifications