‘Justice for Carlos’: Evicted tenant sentenced in murder of employee at West 7th apartments

A tenant who shot an employee during an argument over being evicted from his West 7th area apartment pleaded guilty Monday to murder, authorities said.

Devin Smith, 30, was sentenced by a Tarrant County district court judge to 31 years in prison.

On April 21, 2023, Smith started a heated argument with an employee in the leasing office at The Marq on West 7th apartments, at 701 Arch Adams Lane in Fort Worth, according to police and the district attorney’s office.

Carlos Aybar, a maintenance worker at the apartments, stepped in to try to defend his co-worker. Smith shot and killed Aybar.

“He was my only son and you took his life without remorse,” Aybar’s mother, Rachel Canelon, said through a translator in court Monday morning, according to the district attorney’s office.

At the hearing, Canelon and other family members and friends wore T-shirts with a photo of her son and the words “Justice for Carlos.”

