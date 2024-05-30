Justice appoints Ryan Flanigan as circuit judge in Mercer County

May 30—charleston — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Ryan Flanigan to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court serving Mercer County.

Flanigan will fill the seat vacated by Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope's retirement. Flanigan won the May Primary Election for the judge's seat.

Flanigan received his B.A. and M.A. in Political Science at Marshall University. Flanigan graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 2002 and has practiced law for over twenty years.

Flanigan was born and raised in Princeton by his parents, Pete and Rita Flanigan, alongside his brother Jonathan.

Flanigan received his B.A. and M.A. in Political Science at Marshall University. Flanigan graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 2002 and has practiced law for over 20 years.

Flanigan was born and raised in Princeton by his parents, Pete and Rita Flanigan, alongside his brother Jonathan.

Flanigan received his B.A. and M.A. in Political Science at Marshall University. Flanigan graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 2002 and has practiced law for over twenty years.

Flanigan was born and raised in Princeton by his parents, Pete and Rita Flanigan, alongside his brother Jonathan.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com