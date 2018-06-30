Justice Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Puts Key Issues On The Line

The likely replacement of Justice Anthony Kennedy by a hard-right conservative, as promised by President Donald Trump, will immediately imperil the rights of women, religious and racial minorities, and the LGBTQ community. His retirement will also change the direction of important issues including climate change, gun control and criminal justice toward the right.

Kennedy, who announced his retirement Wednesday, has often been a swing vote on the Supreme Court since Sandra Day O’Connor retired in 2006. He possessed a clear conservative judicial philosophy, but he occasionally sided with the court’s more liberal justices and took more moderate positions than did hard-right conservatives such as Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch. Notably, in 2015, he penned the landmark decision legalizing gay marriage across the country. On many of the court’s most significant cases, the court split 5-4, with Kennedy more often than not being the fifth vote that decided which side prevailed. It is on those types of cases where his absence will be most felt.

“For some things, there was a 5-4 [vote] for constitutional rights and protections of vulnerable groups, and now they are going to go in the opposite direction,” said Caroline Frederickson, president of the American Constitution Society, a liberal legal organization. “The right will have their people mobilized to bring their cases back to court.”

Although not a true supporter of abortion rights, Kennedy still was the only justice left on the court who had voted in 1992 to affirm Roe v. Wade’s legalization of abortion. Trump pledged during the campaign to choose only justices who would overturn that decision.

President Donald Trump listens as Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks before swearing in Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in April 2017. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters) More

While Kennedy was perhaps best known to the public for his ideological deviations, he remained a strong vote to increase corporate power, hinder labor unions, deregulate campaign finance and remake the United States into a more conservative nation.

“I think it’s important we don’t lionize Justice Kennedy too much,” said Janai Nelson, associate deputy counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Lawrence Norden, deputy director of the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said, “He was horrible and did great damage on campaign finance,” noting Kennedy wrote the controversial Citizens United decision that struck down limits on corporations’ campaign spending.

Still, even those who are critical of Kennedy worry about what will happen now that there is no clear moderate on the court.

“Without him there, it’s hard to imagine what limits might be on this court to become a wholly political actor and not impose its ideology and viewpoints on an entire nation without any check or balance,” Nelson said.

Here are just a few of the areas where his departure will be most clearly felt.

Reproductive Rights

Kennedy voted in the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision to affirm the landmark 1973 abortion rights ruling in Roe v. Wade. Trump promised to only nominate justices to the Supreme Court who would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade while campaigning for president in 2016. This is the ballgame.

It may not come in one fell swoop from one big decision, but there will soon be a five-vote majority ― entirely men ― to either reverse or dramatically scale back women’s reproductive rights. This could come from a court challenge to restrictive state abortion laws or simply if reproductive rights defenders choose not to file suit with the knowledge that they do not have the votes on the court to overturn a state law.