Justice Alito's upside-down flag sparks another SCOTUS ethics scandal

MSNBC
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the New York Times reporting that an upside-down flag, a symbol used by some Trump supporters, flew outside Justice Samuel Alito's home in Jan. 2021. Plus, Rep. Raskin shares his thoughts on the chaos that erupted at a recent House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.