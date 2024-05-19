Justice Alito's upside-down flag sparks another SCOTUS ethics scandal

TechCrunch

Expedia says Rathi Murthy and Sreenivas Rachamadugu, respectively its CTO and senior vice president of core services product & engineering, are no longer employed at the travel booking company. In a statement shared with Bloomberg and elsewhere, Expedia said Murthy and Rachamadugu are “no longer employed at Expedia Group” due to an unspecified “violation of company policy.” TechCrunch reached out to Expedia for confirmation and additional comment.