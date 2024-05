TechCrunch

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will introduce a bill to Congress that would limit or ban the introduction of connected vehicles built by Chinese companies if found to pose a threat to national security. The bill comes as the trade war between the U.S. and China heightens in the aftermath of the Biden administration’s decision to quadruple import duties on Chinese electric vehicles to 100%. Chinese EV manufacturers haven’t yet made significant inroads into the U.S., as they have in Europe.