'It was just a whirlwind': Lubbock firefighter recalls battling Smokehouse Creek Fire

Lubbock firefighters were deployed by the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System on Feb. 25 for a two-week stint in Childress as the state geared up for severe red-flag weather conditions.

Little did they know they'd soon be on the front line battling the largest wildfire in Texas history, burning over a million acres in the Texas Panhandle.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Chad Burnett said once his team reached their deployment spot for the Smokehouse Creek Fire, "it was just a whirlwind."

"The first three days, I believe, we worked 20-, 22-hour days, and then we'll get two or three hours of sleep and go back to work," Burnett said. "Until more resources were able to come in to help with that, but it was a couple of long days."

When it comes to fighting structure fires, Burnett said firefighters can use "quick, brute force" to control the blaze. With wildfires, the ultimate goal is to "try to steer it away from valuable structures and towns" and get it to a spot where they can stop it.

However, many factors play into fighting wildfires, such as weather, temperature, and humidity. Burnett said that they had to sit in morning briefings to map out the day's attack and constantly monitor the conditions, which included strong winds and dust, dry conditions and remote locations.

With it being a fast-paced environment, Burnett said he didn't have to think about what he was doing.

"There's so many resources on incidents like that," Burnett said. "You get your assignment, you do the best you can with your piece of ground and trust in that everybody else is doing the same and that's how it ultimately works together to get the fire out."

The Smokehouse Creek Fire was officially considered to be 100 percent contained on March 16, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire consumed 1,054,153 acres over several counties, with homes, livestock and lives lost. It was one of at least five significant wildfires that burned through the Panhandle and into western Oklahoma during the time period.

After witnessing the destruction of the wildfires, Burnett said the public should heed this as a warning whenever red flag warnings are in effect.

"Pay attention to the weather, those red flag warnings," Burnett said. "Pay attention to that and be smart. Understand that if you start a fire, you're responsible for what happens from there."

