‘I just want justice’ Family speaks out after son killed in Glendale shooting

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — The parents of a murder victim are sharing how their loved one ended up with a woman who police say was involved in the death of their son inside a Glendale apartment.

The dad found out about his son Gianni Fernandez’s death when he didn’t get a response from him after making plans. That’s when he showed up at the 20-year-old’s apartment and saw the caution tape and reporters leaving the scene.

Shortly after, Glendale police told him the devastating news.

“Evil came into my son’s apartment that night, this was all planned this was all premeditated,” Fernandez’s dad said.

About three dozen of his family and friends came out with one message in mind.

“Justice for G,” said the crowd.

Police say around 2:30 Friday morning a woman was seen entering the Urban Phenix apartments after being invited by Gianni.

“She catfished him. She was contacting him for the past two months on Instagram, and then she said ‘Oh I’m in town’ and he invited her over,” said Misty Johnson, Gianni’s mother.

Shortly after, police say the same woman was later seen opening the security gate of the complex to allow two masked men inside.

“They came up and stayed in the living room. She came went back in there and started wrestling with my son and he screamed for Diego,” Fernandez’s dad said.

Fernandez’s dad said Diego Torres, his son’s best friend, was there at the time. He ran to see what was going on. As he approached the room, he heard a gunshot. As he was trying to protect his friend he was also struck by the gunfire. He went to the hospital in critical condition.

“Nine bullets he took,” Johnson said. “He told me he wanted to make sure they didn’t shoot Gianni anymore and then he ran and covered him and took all those shots In the back. So Diego is a hero in our eyes.“

Unfortunately, Fernandez died on the scene after his dad said he was shot by the woman.

“I think they came to rob him and things just went south,” he said.

Gianni’s parents teold FOX31 the trio didn’t get a chance to take anything before running away from the scene.

“She came over with the intent to do something and killed my son,” said Johnson. “He was just getting started in life, he was barely becoming a man.”

Smart, talented and an up-and-coming fashion designer. His brother and sister wore shirts that Fernandez designed.

Now a piece of his family is gone after losing their light, and the glue that kept their family together.

“I just want justice. I want them to sit there and think about this for the rest of their lives when they get caught and they will get caught,” Fernandez’s dad said.

Here is a good look at the suspects who are on the run.



The woman suspect is estimated to be about 20 to 25 years old. She is described as a Hispanic woman with a slim build, dark eyes, and dark, straight, medium-length hair with a possible hoop ring in the right nostril.

The second suspect was described as a “possible dark skin male,” taller with a medium build who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The third suspect, also described as a “possible dark skin male,” has a distinct tattoo on the back of his left hand with the word “Loyalty” tattooed in cursive. He was wearing a dark Nike hoodie, black pants and a belt possibly with rhinestones on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department Crime Tip Line at 303-639-4328 or email EWEEKS@Glendale.co.us.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a Gofundme to help with funeral costs.

