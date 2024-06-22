‘I just want my baby back’ Mother of Fordyce mass shooting victim mourns loss of daughter

FORDYCE, Ark. – A mass shooting in Fordyce has left multiple families in deep pain after losing their loved ones.

When Helen Browning first got word that there had been a mass shooting in Fordyce, she said her first instinct was to check on her daughter, 23-year-old Callie Weems, a nurse at the Dallas County Medical Center.

“I checked Callie’s location because good ol’ Live 360 and it showed she was at the hospital,” Browning said. “I’m thinking, ‘She’s at work. She came in to help,’ There was… she was in town…”

With a busy tone from the hospital and radio silence from Callie, Helen and Callie’s stepfather, Bruce Grice, rushed to the scene to be confronted with the horrific truth.

“My best friend was standing right there and I said, ‘Kristie, tell me my baby’s ok.’ and she said, ‘I can’t,’” Browning said. “And that’s when I just broke.”

Callie Weems, mother to 10-month-old Ivy, had been shot and killed while grocery shopping, the victim of a mass shooting her parents said they can’t wrap their heads around.

“I just want to know why Joey Posey woke up this morning and decided he needed to go ruin families lives,” Browning said.

The grief goes deeper for the family as they were related to another of the three victims killed in the shooting.

“Our niece’s dad was in there also and he’s no longer with us,” Browning said. “So that’s a double whammy to our family.”

Now, Helen has a new call to make: how to raise her granddaughter, who was suddenly left without a mother.

“Ivy was her saving grace just as she was mine,” Browning said. “And now she gets to be mine too.”

