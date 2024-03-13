‘I just want my baby back’: Family of 3-year-old shot killed in Lakeland shootout wants justice

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A family is still shaken up after a gunfight at a Lakeland apartment complex Monday night killed a 3-year-old.

Lakeland police said three people were shot at the Cambridge Cove Apartments, including the 3-year-old boy. One other person was killed.

The family is in so much pain and is crying out for justice.

“My sister literally said: my kids are in the car, my kids are in the car, my kids are in the car! He literally put the gun in the car, and I know he’d seen those kids in the car, I know he’d seen those babies in there, like why would you do that?” said Yeisdelis Baez, the victim’s aunt.

According to police, Yeimarie Baez, her boyfriend Robert Einzig, and two young children were leaving the apartments after visiting a friend, when a white Dodge Challenger stopped them and started shooting.

Another unidentified male got out of got out of the driver’s side of the Challenger, with a rifle and approached Einzig on the passenger side of the [Toyota] RAV4,” Police Chief Sam Taylor said.

The family nicknamed the beloved toddler J.D. and said his mother did all she could to shield her children from the gunfire. Tragically, Jaquez Norton was killed in the shooting.

“I just want my baby back and I know we’re never going to hear his voice again,” said Pilar Rivera, his grandmother.

Police said someone inside the family’s car returned fire, hitting and killing one of the suspected shooters, Kemarius Wilson.

Norton’s family said they will all need to go to therapy to try and cope with his killing.

“I still can’t believe, and I don’t want to accept reality,” said Jeimylee Baez, his aunt. “I don’t have any words, I don’t know how to feel anymore.”

Police believe this was a targeted attack.

“It wasn’t just a random act,” Taylor said. “They were interested in that vehicle and the people inside that vehicle.”

The family also said they do not think the shooting was an accident.

“I want everybody to know that this was not an accident, he did it on purpose. He deserves to pay, one of them is already dead, the other one, we are going to do anything to find him,” Rivera said.

Now, the family is burying their only grandson.

“The fact that we don’t even know if we can open the casket, I keep thinking how they probably destroyed a little body,” Rivera said.

Police are still looking for the driver of the White Challenger. Norton’s family is begging anyone who knows anything to please help them get justice.

“This was a 3-year-old boy, please, everybody help us find him,” Yeisdelis Baez said.

