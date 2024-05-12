Just in: Top Thrill 2 closed at Cedar Point

*The above video shows Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton riding Top Thrill 2 on April 25*

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point posted to its Facebook page Sunday morning that Top Thrill 2, “is currently experiencing an extended closure as Zamperla (the ride’s manufacturer) completes a mechanical modification to the ride’s vehicles.”

The post also stated, “Though we cannot yet confirm a reopening date, we will provide updates at cedarpoint.com.”

The ride debuted only eight days ago.

Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton recently rode Top Thrill 2 which is Cedar Points newest big ride.

You can watch the video above to see Kenny experience Top Thrill 2 on April 25 by clicking here.

