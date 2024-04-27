'It's just time': Cris Taylor retiring as director of Erie's Upper Room homeless shelter

After helping the Erie region's homeless for more than a decade, Cris Taylor is stepping aside.

Taylor, 72, confirmed to to the Erie Times-News that he is retiring from his position as executive director of the Upper Room daytime homeless shelter, located on the second floor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1024 Peach St.

Cris Taylor, the Upper Room's executive director.

Taylor said his retirement will be effective on June 1. He hopes the shelter will have named a new executive director by then.

According to a posting on The Nonprofit Partnership's job board, The Upper Room's board of directors is seeking applicants for the position through May 7. The job will remain part-time and pay between $22,00 and $26,000 annually.

"It's just time to go," Taylor said. "This has always been a part-time job, and I feel good about the work we've done. The homeless population is definitely increasing in our county, and if you genuinely care about your fellow man, you should want to help out."

Taylor was hired as the Upper Room's part-time paid director in March 2014, succeeding Tom Schlaudecker, who had served as the shelter's volunteer director since the facility opened in March 1995. The daytime shelter serves more than 100 people each day.

Taylor, who holds a doctorate degree in psychology, is a former restaurant and supermarket owner who focused on addressing shelter space issues and facility upgrades; increasing fundraising and volunteers; and adding more programs aimed at helping the homeless access services and become more self-sufficient.

He stressed compassion and brought on formerly homeless individuals to work as paid staffers at the Upper Room.

During his tenure as executive director, Taylor's wife, Peggy, a retired social worker, was hired to help clients obtain state-issued identification, schedule appointments with medical providers and social service agencies, accompany individuals to court dates, and provide other assistance.

Cris Taylor said that Peggy Taylor is retiring as well.

The Upper Room also launched a safety monitor program in collaboration with the Mental Health Association of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Focused on the area near West 11th and Peach Streets, where the shelter and Mental Health Association are located, the monitors wear bright yellow safety vests, clean up the area and try to deter panhandling, fighting and other disturbances while also offering people directions to various social services.

Previous coverage: Keeping watch in downtown Erie

Many of the safety monitors were once homeless.

"I'm proud we've been able to put social programs and other things in," Taylor said.

Taylor said he still plans to stay involved in helping the homeless by "doing some client services work and some street outreach. When I can. That will keep me busy."

Erie City Councilman Chuck Nelson, who is president of the Upper Room’s Board of Directors, said that both Cris and Peggy Taylor “have had a monumental impact on the Upper Room and the unhoused community of Erie, and I'm sure that they will continue to serve well in retirement.”

