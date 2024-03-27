It's just a test. Iowa to hold statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning

Iowa is having a statewide tornado drill this morning, at 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service said on social media that this is a great time to practice going to your place of shelter and reviewing your safety plans ahead of severe weather season.

Tomorrow at 10am, we encourage you to participate in the statewide tornado drill. This is a great time to practice going to your place of shelter and reviewing your readiness ahead of severe weather season! #SWAW #iawx pic.twitter.com/igekLB6cmD — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) March 26, 2024

Readiness can include having a severe weather plan in place and staying prepared with a safety and supply kit.

Certain communities across Iowa have decided to opt out of the test. Due to the freezing temperatures and recent rain, Polk County will not sound outdoor warning sirens today.

