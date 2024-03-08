Just starting out? Des Moines is a top city for young adults and professionals

Des Moines. The capital city. The city that is home to the Iowa State Fair, Drake University and insurance. And the city that’s the best place for young adults and professionals to live in the Midwest, a new analysis said.

But Des Moines isn’t just the best city for young adults and professionals regionally. It ranked No. 4 in the country out of 100 cities, beating cities such as Syracuse, New York and Austin, Texas.

Homebuyer, a mortgage company, determined the best cities for young professionals and young adults to live in nationally and regionally based on factors such as income-earning potential, public transportation and the population density of young people living in the city. The company released its findings in March.

Why was Des Moines selected as a best city to live in for young adults, professionals?

Homebuyer estimated that 107,000 people are aged 20-34 in Des Moines. The number of other young people living in a city is one of the measurements the company used to rank cities.

While Homebuyer did not provide further specific insights on Des Moines, another reason that may speak to the city’s high ranking is Des Moines' low commute times. It takes Des Moines workers an average of 19-and-a-half minutes to commute to work, compared to the national average of about 27 minutes, according to 2018-2022 U.S. Census Bureau data.

Another factor Homebuyer considered was the number of restaurants and bars in a city.

Des Moines' dining scene boasts award-winning chefs with numerous coffee shops and bars within downtown and the East Village.

Where are the best places to live for young adults and young professionals in the U.S.?

Durham, North Carolina is the best city to live in America if you’re a young adult or young professionals, according to Homebuyer.

The nine other cities that take the top 10 spots in the national ranking are:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Nashville, Tennessee

Des Moines, Iowa

Charlotte, North Carolina

Syracuse, New York

Columbus, Ohio

Austin, Texas

Greenville, South Carolina

Houston, Texas

How were the best places to live for young adults ranked?

Homebuyer identified these cities based on factors such as how far a paycheck stretches in the city, a city’s food and social scene, public transportation, the number of other young people living in a city, the number of entry-level jobs available and how much time is spent commuting in the city.

