‘They just started swinging’: Fight breaks out on flight after touchdown at Logan Airport

Cell phone video shows a brawl breaking out in the aisle of a Spirit Airlines flight moments after touchdown at Logan Airport.

It happened on board a plane that departed Myrtle Beach, SC, at 9:39 p.m. and landed in Boston at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday.

A flight attendant is seen using her body and arms as a shield to try to break it up.

She almost got hit when two men started throwing punches.

“That poor flight attendant. She was doing her best,” said Nicole Grome, who was on the flight with her parents. “She’s putting herself in a dangerous situation to protect everyone else on the flight.”

Grome, who attends Coastal Carolina University, was headed home to Framingham with her mom and dad.

They couldn’t believe the physical altercation that escalated as passengers were about to get off the plane.

“We were on the runway, and it turned physical,” said mother Laura Grome. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen and what may or may not be used as a weapon.”

The video captured by Laura Grome shows the two men falling into a row.

Other passengers are seen and heard telling them to stop.

“I want to give a shout-out to the flight attendants. They went out of their way to de-escalate the situation,” said father Allen Grome. “Flying is certainly not like it used to be!”

The Grome family said they could hear shouting for much of the two-hour flight.

They told Boston 25 News that it didn’t get physical until after the plane landed and are still puzzled about why the men were fighting.

“I was shocked that anyone would actually throw hands on a flight because that would get you on the ‘no-fly list’ so quickly,” added Nicole Grome.

A flight attendant is heard telling passengers not involved in the fight to get off the plane after the men finally stopped brawling.

Passengers were confused when they saw one of the men leaving shortly thereafter.

A spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News that responding troopers discovered both men made it to the public side of the security checkpoint.

He said troopers found the man identified as the victim in the altercation, who told them he was not injured and did not want to pursue charges.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Law enforcement was requested due to a disturbance that occurred as Spirit Airlines flight 3907 (MYR-BOS) was deplaning in Boston (BOS) on May 7. We do not tolerate disruptive behavior of any kind, and the passengers involved are no longer welcome on any of our flights.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

