‘It was just scary for me’: New Jersey residents on edge after 4.8-magnitude earthquake

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) –Friday’s earthquake had many residents across our area questioning “What is happening?”

According to the United States Geological Survey, since the original earthquake of this morning, many aftershocks have occurred in the New Jersey area.

Long Island teacher was teaching lesson on earthquakes when 4.8-magnitude quake struck

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A Ring camera video of a Rockway family showcases the rattling and shaking of their home.

The epicenter is near the township of Lebanon in New Jersey. About 45 miles west of New York City.

“It was weird the whole thing was shaking,” said Lebanon resident, Grace Curia. Her dad rushed out of work to make sure she was fine.

“It was just scary for me. I was worried about her. By the time that I got home it was kinda crazy here a lot of people outside,” said Mike Curia.

The tremor is being felt throughout the tri-state area. Lasting less than 30 seconds and putting everyone on edge.

“It shook pretty violently,” said Dominic Mandatta who was working on a house renovation.

“We thought that maybe there was an explosion or something that happened but then kept happening for a few seconds so we kind of figured that something else was going on.”

And around 6 p.m. Friday, a powerful 4.0 aftershock. Lebanon’s director of public safety, Kevin Saharic is sending this message

“If you are unsafe and if you smell any gas, any damage to your house call 911 and they will send out the emergency services.”

No fatalities or injuries have been reported because of this earthquake.

