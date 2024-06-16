‘Just pray for us’: Yukon family loses everything in house fire

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A family of eight lost their home and everything they owned in an electrical fire.

James Amway and his family have lived in their home for four years, however that all changed last Friday when it went up in flames.

“We were blessed by God that we all got out safely,” said Amway.

“I yelled, ‘you all get out! The house is on fire!’ So I got the kids out,” said Amway. “I have six animals in the house. So I started taking them out one by one.”

The Amyway’s lost everything in the electrical fire that started in their attic.

“I came out with shorts, no shoes, no shirt, my youngest son, shirt and diapers, no shoes. My youngest daughter nightgown, my oldest daughter nightgown,” said Amway.

Amway, his wife, their four children, his parents and the family’s six dogs are now living in a hotel for the time being.

“I got to put my kids under a roof, put them in a bed you know, take a shower, feed them,” said Amway.

The family is hoping they can eventually rebuild, until then they are focused on moving forward.

“I’m blessed to still have my family,” said Amwyay. “Just pray for us.”

The Amway family goes have a GoFundMe set up, if you would like to help, click here.

