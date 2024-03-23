And Just Like That… loses another major character for season 3

And Just Like That... has lost another cast member ahead of its third season.

Following the exit of Che Diaz actor Sara Ramirez, it has been reported that Karen Pittman has departed the Sex and the City sequel series as well.

Pittman played Nya Wallace in a recurring role in season 1, and was elevated to a series regular in season 2.

HBO

Deadline reports that Nya was included in the season 3 scripts and there was a real attempt to get Pittman back, but it became untenable due to her existing role in The Morning Show, and her new role in Netflix's Forever causing a big scheduling headache.

A spokesperson for streaming service Max told the publication: "It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That… As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others.

HBO

"Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That…

"Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors."

Production on season 3 of And Just Like That... is reportedly set to begin in May.

The first two seasons of And Just Like That... are available to stream on Max in the US and Sky Go and NOW in the UK. Sex and the City can also be streamed on the same platforms.

