‘It’s just kind of hard;’ City to force neighbors to pay for sidewalk, curb repairs

Some Fairborn residents are waking up to find their sidewalks and gutters spray painted, but it’s not graffiti, it’s a sign something will soon be fixed.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m., homeowners are expected to foot the bill for that improvement.

On Ironwood Drive in Fairborn, a neighborhood is getting improvements this year in the City’s Curb-Sidewalk-Approach program.

Anywhere there are white spray-painted arrows, is a spot designated for replacement, and it won’t be cheap.

>> Ohio man sentenced placing hidden cameras to record ex-girlfriends daughter

“Well, I’m glad that they are improving, it’s just with the economy, it’s just kind of hard,” Fairborn resident Chris Ward said.

Ward is a homeowner in Fairborn, and while she doesn’t have any curb markings, her sidewalk is another story.

She told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that she wasn’t surprised that areas of her sidewalk had been marked.

Ward said she knows Fairborn is not the only city with this program. Her family was assessed for similar repairs in Dayton a couple of years ago before they moved to Fairborn.

>> Guy Fieri opens his first Italian restaurant in Ohio

Fairborn leaders say they link the program to street repaving.

“Over the next several weeks the residents of Ironwood will get certified letters with the information and estimates on the program,” Fairborn City Engineer Manuel Jacobs said.

Jacobs said Fairborn residents have been responsible for concrete repairs for decades. The goal is to constantly improve the city.

“Little by little, the main thing is to do it the right way,” Jacobs said.

>> 54-year-old flown to hospital after vehicle overturns

Homeowners may see an increase in property value after repairs and repaving, but it’s paying for the cost right now that is the problem.

“With everything up, you know gas and groceries and everything,” Ward said.

About 50% of the 200 residents of Ironwood will have to pay for repairs, at an estimated cost per resident of $932.

They can hire their own contractor, or if the city does it they will be sent a bill. They can pay some or all of it right away, or have the balance added to their property tax value.







