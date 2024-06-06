'I just killed my girl; come get me'' - what documents reveal about Wall machete murder

WALL - The call came in to 911 at 9:22 a.m. on May 23.

"I just killed my girl,'' the caller said. "Just come get me.''

When police arrived, the caller's "girl,'' wasn't dead.

She was on the ground, groaning, sitting between two parked cars.

Her left arm was practically severed.

The woman had several significant gashes on her face.

Her 3-year-old daughter was in one of the parked cars, a witness to the violence on her mother.

Police found a machete near the victim.

Township police Sgt. Edward Lister approached Alex Willams sitting on a bench in the area.

When Lister asked Williams if he just had a fight with a girlfriend, Williams repeatedly said he "caught her cheating on me.''

The chilling details of the machete attack on the woman were revealed in an affidavit of probable cause to arrest Williams on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child.

The affidavit was dated May 23. The attempted murder charge was upgraded to murder when the victim died at a hospital a week later.

Williams, 24, of Wall, has been held in the Monmouth County Jail since his arrest on May 23. He faces a detention hearing Friday before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley to determine if he will be incarcerated without bail to await trial on the charges.

According to the affidavit, the attack occurred in the parking lot of the Glen Oaks Apartments on Aspen Circle.

The affidavit indicates police received a 911 call from someone claiming he "killed his girl,'' and said he was in the vicinity of Aspen Circle.

"I'm going to be compliant,'' the caller told the dispatcher, according to the affidavit. "Just come get me.''

Police also received a call from a witness who said she heard yelling, looked outside her window and observed a man yelling, "You cheated on me, you cheated on me, you (expletive), you cheated on me,'' the affidavit said.

That witness said she saw a man swinging a weapon that she thought was a baseball bat, according to the document. She told her boyfriend, who went outside and found the victim leaning against a car and muttering something, the affidavit said.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the victim.

Police arrived and found her in between her car, occupied by her young daughter, and another car.

"The victim had multiple significant injuries, including several gashes on her face, and her left arm appeared to be almost completely severed above the wrist,'' the affidavit said.

Williams told police he had been in a relationship with the victim for seven months, and he suspected she had been cheating on him 'for a long time,'' the affidavit said.

The couple had a history of domestic violence.

The victim called police on Williams on Feb. 24, reporting that he "wrecked her home, stole her phone and stopped her from leaving the residence or calling 911 during the dispute,'' the affidavit said.

Police who responded that day observed damage to the victim's home and scratches on her arms and hands, according to the affidavit. Williams was charged then with simple assault, criminal mischief, criminal restraint, theft and harassment.

