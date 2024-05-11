‘Just keep going’: WNY comes together for Walk MS Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers came together this morning to participate in Walk MS Buffalo 2024, where crowds take steps to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

People gathered at Canalside to walk and make a difference in the lives of those diagnosed with MS.

“Every single person here, if they have it, if they know someone who has it, we’re all here to say, ‘It’s okay, just keep going, you’re going to be fine, just keep going,’” Karen Russo, who was diagnosed with MS in 2011, said. “That’s how I feel when I walk in here every year.”

This year’s walk featured circles of support. Participants holding yellow circles signified their support for the mission to cure the disease. Green circles represented walkers who love someone who has MS and walkers with orange circles live with MS.

According to the National MS Society, MS impacts an estimated 2.3 million people, with Western New York having one of the highest rates in the country.

The money raised at Walk MS this morning helps support research and local programs for people who live with MS.

“Overall, it’s supporting our mission of curing MS while empowering people who have MS to live their best lives, so things like research, but also helping people in their daily struggles with the disease,” the president of the National MS Society’s Upstate New York Chapter, Andy Yates, said.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker has been the longtime emcee of this event.

If you or someone you know has MS, call the toll-free helpline at 800-532-7667 to be connected to a specialist for support, counseling and other services.

