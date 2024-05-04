Just five local races to be decided, all Republican

Voters are offered just five local contests in the primary election in Elkhart County this year – all of them on the Republican ballot.

While the race to decide who will be the Republican nominee for Indiana governor in the fall is a crowded one, with six candidates in the running, the nominees for president have already been decided.

Two Democrats want the nomination for U.S. Senate in Indiana – Marc Carmichael and Dr. Valerie McCray. The winner will face Congressman Jim Banks, the lone Republican candidate in the primary.

But just a handful of local races await voters.

County Commissioner District 3

Steven Boussom is challenging incumbent Suzie Weirick in the Republican primary race for Elkhart County Commissioner District 3.

Boussom, who claims to be “the only true conservative” in the race, is a lifelong resident of Elkhart County who has owned a CPA firm for more than 20 years. He said a detailed eye for planning and implementing budgets and his conservative approach to spending would be assets as a commissioner.

“I have been voting Republican all my life with my first vote being for Ronald Reagan’s second term,” he said Friday. “I believe in limited government and low taxes. I will be a guardian of the Constitution. Individual freedoms and liberties will come first even in emergencies.”

As examples of major concerns for the county commissioners in the next few years, he pointed to veterans services and assets such as the county landfill, highways, the joint courts complex and other government buildings. Boussom said he would use his CPA skill set to make sure taxpayer funds are being used in the best way in managing those assets.

“The new courthouse will be coming online and making sure the public is served in the most efficient method and the building is cared for properly. We want to maintain a building that will last many years as our last county courthouse did and help implement plans for either using the old buildings for other purposes or selling them off,” he said. “When it comes to the landfill, the county will be selling methane gas as a profit center, so I want to make sure those extra funds are used wisely. We want to work with our human resources department in their quest to bring on quality people and collaborate on projects that are not only beneficial to the county but agreed to by the county council.”

Weirick has been the District 3 representative on the board of commissioners since 2016. She said she has focused on economic development by advocating for public-private partnerships, and has fostered workforce development initiatives that brought new jobs and helped connect training opportunities for youth apprenticeships and skill training for current workers.

“This has all been to build a community where both our youth and our families can grow. Building a strong community is important so our children can have a place they want to live and where they want to raise their families for generations to come,” Weirick said. “I believe Elkhart County is a phenomenal place to live and work. I would like to continue to build upon that success.”

She sees the national housing shortage, availability of mental healthcare and inflation as some of the major issues that impact daily lives and that local leaders will have to grapple with in the near future. She said Elkhart County government will also be struggling with resource management in the form of road and infrastructure maintenance.

“Helping Elkhart County weather the next storm will take someone who is willing and able to work with all available resources and put less pressure on the taxpayer,” Weirick said. “Over the course of my last two terms, I have fought hard to protect your constitutional rights – all of your constitutional rights. This includes protecting your freedom of speech, your right to bear arms and your right to pursue happiness.”

County treasurer

The Republican candidates are Cindy Chadwell and Patty Pickens. Pickens is currently the Elkhart County auditor and Chadwell is the recording secretary for the Elkhart County Council.

County coroner

The Republican candidates are James Egnor and Mervin Miller. Miller currently serves as the Elkhart County coroner and has worked in the coroner’s office since 2013, and Egnor is deputy coroner.

House District 29

State Rep. Joanna King is seeking reelection in District 29. She is being challenged by Cindi Hajicek.

Middlebury council at-large

In Middlebury, four candidates seek Republican nominations for three town council positions. They are Mike Holloway, Kevin Miller, Jeremy Yahwak and Kent Kauffman.

Early voting runs through noon Monday, May 6. Election Day is Tuesday, May 7.