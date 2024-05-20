Just a drill: Training at Macalester College in St. Paul will draw emergency responders Tuesday
Emergency preparedness training is planned for Tuesday on Macalester College’s campus, and the St. Paul fire department said Monday they want to reassure the public it’s a drill and not an emergency.
Roads in the area will remain open, though residents may expect some traffic congestion or restrictions, said Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Smith.
“Exercises like these strengthen our ability to respond to real world emergencies and better prepare our personnel to support the emergency needs of our community,” he said in a statement.
The training is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will include the St. Paul fire department’s Hazardous Materials Response Teams, the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team, local FBI agents, St. Paul police and St. Paul Emergency Management. There will be a large presence of emergency response vehicles.
