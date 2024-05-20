‘It just doesn’t seem right’: Community speaks on possible library closures

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Residents of St. Charles County are speaking out against the potential closure of three library branches. The library board of trustees discussed the closures for several hours Friday.

Karen Baker loaded up her library bag with books for her kids Monday. With a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old, the books at home get repetitive, which is why they frequently go to the McClay library, as it is a quick drive from home.

“We come home with at least ten books at a time,” she said. “It is super, super easy. Super quick and if they were to close this one, I literally would have to drive 20 minutes to the closest one.”

The list of possible closures includes the branches of McClay, Kisker, and Deer Run.

“We have seen a decade plus our increases in operating expenditures are exceeding increases in revenue. Just like at home, if you’re spending more than you’re bringing in, course correction has to happen,” Jason Kuhl, library CEO, said.

The library branches in the eastern portion of the county are only a couple miles apart from each other, which is why the board is looking specifically at those locations, according to Kuhl.

“We wanted to look at locations that minimized the inconvenience for folks. I have children myself and take them to the library so I know driving with a child isn’t as easy as you or I just driving,” he said.

The board tabled the vote for 30 days, giving time to hear from bookworms and parents about the possible closures.

“If this wasn’t here, that literally cuts off our access. It just doesn’t seem right,” Baker said.

The board is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday but the possible closures are not on the agenda.

To reach out to the board, email them at board@stchlibrary.org.

