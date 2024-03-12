Just curious: Who was Merle Hay, and how did Merle Hay Road and Mall get their names?

Just curious: This occasional feature in the Des Moines Register aims to answer your questions about Iowa. Is there some place, event, lore, history or cultural quirk you're just curious about? Email your question to the Des Moines Register's Bill Steiden at wsteiden@registermedia.com.

Thousands of Iowans say Merle Hay’s name every day, but few know the story of the World War I hero and namesake of the Des Moines shopping mall and road.

Who was Merle Hay?

Pvt. Merle David Hay, an Iowan, was among the first three U.S. casualties of the war.

A farm mechanic and clerk at a farm implement store in his hometown of Glidden, he was known for being mischievous, roller skating, going to movies and smoking a pipe. His mother's sweet rolls were among his favorite foods.

The oldest of three children, Hay, 20, quit his job and enlisted in the Army with seven other Glidden-area men less than a month after Congress declared war on Germany. As they left Glidden, hundreds of people packed a church and train depot to see them off.

Three weeks later, Hay was on a ship to France.

How did Merle Hay die?

On July 4, 1917, Hay's battalion marched in a parade in Paris. Afterward Hay trained for four months before being sent to the front lines. By then 21, he died in the early hours of Nov. 3 while serving sentry duty in the trenches near Artois, France, close to enemy lines. He may have been the first killed as 500 German soldiers mounted a surprise attack on the inexperienced American troops.

"If it has been necessary that he lay down his life for his country, I'm proud of the boy," Hay's father Harvey said at the time, according to the University of Iowa. "I have another son at home whom I would gladly give up for the same great cause were he old enough. Merle went without my consent — and I'm proud of him."

Hay was interred in a French cemetery on Nov. 4, 1917. In the summer of 1921 his body was exhumed and transported back to Glidden, where it was reburied after a July 24 funeral that drew about 10,000 mourners from across the Midwest.

"The funeral was attended by one of the largest crowds, if not the largest ever assembled at a funeral in the west," the Des Moines Register reported. "Even the transcontinental trains paused to let off visitors from distant towns who had come to the funeral."

What monuments are there to Hay?

In 1918 a road through Des Moines' northwestern suburbs to Camp Dodge in Johnston was paved and named in honor of Hay.

An illustration of the freshly paved Merle Hay Road in August 1918.

A 16-ton boulder and plaque placed at the corner of Merle Hay and Aurora roads, now on the nearby grounds of Chapel Hill Cemetery and Merle Hay Funeral Home, memorialized Hay.

Members of local VFW posts rededicated a memorial to Merle Hay in 2006 near the corner of Merle Hay and Aurora roads in Des Moines.

In 1930, a Georgia granite memorial was built in Glidden, partially with state funds, and Hay was reburied for a third and final time at its base.

In 1959 Merle Hay Plaza, a 47-acre shopping center, was built on the northwest corner of Merle Hay and Douglas roads on the Des Moines-Urbandale border. In 1972, the plaza was enclosed and became Merle Hay Mall.

From 1982: Recognizable stores at Merle Hay Mall include B. Dalton Bookseller, Rug Crafters, Maurices Mens, The Children's Shop, Hickory Farms and, at far left, Music Den.

Is Merle Hay still remembered?

More than a century after Hay's death, Glidden still celebrates his legacy. Iowa State Rep. Ray "Bubba" Sorensen in 2021 finished one of his 99-county Freedom Rock paintings in Glidden that includes a portrait of Hay and a rendition of a Des Moines Register cartoon of Uncle Sam carrying his body.

"Merle was not in the draft age. Had he chosen to do so he could now be safely at his home," the Glidden Graphic wrote on Nov. 8, 1917. "He went voluntarily because he felt his country needed him, and needed him quickly. It was one chance in a hundred thousand that the first blow of the war should fall upon Glidden. Yet it is a great honor to feel that the first Iowa boy and one of the very first Americans to offer up their lives in France is one of their own."

