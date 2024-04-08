‘Just continue praying’: Firefighters recovering after being burned fighting wildfire

WOODWARD CO, Okla. (KFOR) — One of the firefighters injured while fighting a wildfire in Woodward County is now recovering at home and another firefighter remains in the hospital.

The wildfire started out as a controlled burn on Saturday that soon got out of control.

“They’re looking at approximately 5,000 acres right now is where it’s sitting,” said Mike Wickware, Woodward Fire Department Chief.

As of Sunday, emergency crews were still on scene flying over the fires to gather additional information on hot spots and damage.

“They have the majority of the progression stopped, they have the perimeters locked down. They’ve done a lot and there’s a lot of hard work that we’re going to have to do,” said Wickware. “I think about seven counties have come over.”

Among those offering assistance were Jared Brittain and Max Clark, two firefighters with the Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department.

Both men sustained major burns while battling what is now being called the 57 fire.

Mooreland Fire Department Captain Tom Marcum said Brittain and Clark were rushed to the burn unit in Oklahoma City.

“They were fighting fire and the fire overcame them,” said Marcum. “Max had a burn to his left forearm, he was released Sunday so that’s good news.”

Brittain remains in the hospital with several third degree burns.

“Jared, his injuries were in the same area but on both arms, it was on the top of one arm and the inside of the other arm. He also had burns to his face and head area,” said Marcum.

The fire captain said Brittain has been with the department for around 18 years and Clark joined two years ago.

He said not having them around will leave a hole in their tight knit department of 18.

“I will tell you that our fire department has some of the best people that I know,” said Marcum. “Just continue praying for our department and for Jared and Max.”

If you would like to make donations to either family you may do so by sending them to: Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 738, Mooreland, OK, 73852.

Those wishing to donate to Brittain can also do so here.

