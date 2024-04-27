JUST IN: Confirmed Tornado spotted in Knox City

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A confirmed, life-threatening tornado was spotted in Knox County Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., a tornado was spotted near FM 222 and FM 1292 near Knox City. It is moving east at 20 miles per hour.

The Knox City Volunteer Fire Department asks the public to stay off the roads as city workers, utility companies, and first responders work to clear the roadways.

Our severe weather team is working to gather details, and BigCountryHomepage will update as soon as new information is made available.

Please seek shelter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.